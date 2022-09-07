AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Trading Down 7.3%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $24.00. 2,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 1,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Stock Down 7.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.
See Also
