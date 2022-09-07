Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 260.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,400 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

