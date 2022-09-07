American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

American Public Education Stock Down 2.8 %

APEI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Public Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

