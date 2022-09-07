American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 441,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 492,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.25 target price on American Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
American Lithium Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 22.75 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market cap of C$452.86 million and a P/E ratio of -17.58.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Featured Stories
