Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.96

Shares of Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Amada Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.41.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

