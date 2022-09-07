Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
AAMC opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
