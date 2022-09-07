Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

GOOG stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.65. 1,370,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,992,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

