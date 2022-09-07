Ally Direct Token (DRCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $741,267.97

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Ally Direct Token has a total market cap of $741,267.97 and $9,793.00 worth of Ally Direct Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ally Direct Token has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ally Direct Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.
Ally Direct Token Coin Profile
Ally Direct Token’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,659,175 coins. Ally Direct Token’s official Twitter account is @orderally.
Ally Direct Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Ally Direct Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ally Direct Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.