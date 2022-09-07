ALLY (ALY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,138.00

ALLY (ALY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One ALLY coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $1.52 million and $8,138.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,020.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023135 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

