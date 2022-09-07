Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 449,041 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $141,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 157,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 24.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $409.49. 574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

