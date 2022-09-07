Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,566 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of ASML worth $163,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.25. 3,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.