Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $249.61 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,145 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Roku were worth $249,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after acquiring an additional 724,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $200,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.54.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.65. 36,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,996. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $350.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -177.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.