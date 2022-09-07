Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.64% of American Water Works worth $193,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 26,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 532,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 30.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,833. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

