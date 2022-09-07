Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

