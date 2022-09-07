Air Lease Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. 2,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. Air Lease has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Air Lease by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 168.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

See Also

