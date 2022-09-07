Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGTI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. 667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,277. Agiliti has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $26.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $635,517.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,275.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock worth $1,642,086 over the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.