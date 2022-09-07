Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lessened by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,206. The stock has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.