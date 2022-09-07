adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.47

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.47 and last traded at $71.64, with a volume of 310396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on adidas from €255.00 ($260.20) to €235.00 ($239.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Research analysts predict that adidas AG will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Capital Square LLC increased its position in adidas by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

