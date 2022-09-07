Adappter Token Achieves Market Cap of $14.29 Million (ADP)

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Adappter Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adappter Token has a market cap of $14.29 million and $6.96 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adappter Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00873109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016222 BTC.

Adappter Token Profile

Adappter Token was first traded on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,336,537 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html.

Adappter Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adappter Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adappter Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adappter Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adappter Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adappter Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.