ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $8.41

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.60. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 10,645 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

