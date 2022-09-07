Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,480 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.