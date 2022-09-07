8X8 PROTOCOL Price Down 54.3% Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 116% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $20,089.59 and $1.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000323 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000192 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003267 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00079383 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.