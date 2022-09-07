84,780 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,780 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Silica at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLCA stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

