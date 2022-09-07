4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $316,951.38 and $513.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00135381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022688 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar.

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

