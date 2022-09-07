36,517 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CBIZ Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
