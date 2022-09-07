34,517 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,885,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 474,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,523,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

