2,130 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.93. 2,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,541. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $327.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

