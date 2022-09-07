1,163,123 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,163,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $395.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.