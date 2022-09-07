1,093 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ServiceNow by 14.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 262,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,138,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Shares of NOW opened at $430.47 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.04, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

