Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,238. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $306.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,980,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,691,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,380,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 336,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,394,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

