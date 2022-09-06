ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 27.2% Over Last Week

ZEON (ZEON) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $200.78 million and approximately $234,157.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,800.17 or 0.99909164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00135577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023383 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

