Xion Finance Hits Market Cap of $76,450.12 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $76,450.12 and $1,680.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00874057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Xion Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. "

