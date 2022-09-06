Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.74 and last traded at $126.63. Approximately 7,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 607,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.98.

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

