White Gold (CVE:WGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.36

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 10010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

White Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$54.60 million and a PE ratio of -37.00.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

