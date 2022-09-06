Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after acquiring an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,490 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after acquiring an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.13. 66,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

