WaykiChain Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $18.12 million and $867,122.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

