Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 742 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $361.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

