Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 742 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $361.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.98.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.