Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 2.4 %

CME opened at $194.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.