Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.54.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

