Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 748,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,181,000 after buying an additional 86,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

