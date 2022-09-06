Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 343.7% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,606,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,278,000 after purchasing an additional 183,458 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 394,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 359,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,752,479. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

