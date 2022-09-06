Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Up 7%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.11. 25,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,281,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,120.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,244,204 shares of company stock worth $5,518,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,920,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,583,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

