USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Down to $63.96

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.96, but opened at $62.22. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 80 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $76,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $129,597.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,919 shares of company stock worth $556,186 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,311,000 after purchasing an additional 288,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 965.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 371.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 94.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,618 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

