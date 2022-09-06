UREEQA (URQA) Price Tops $0.0219

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $605,620.99 and approximately $906.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00875396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016614 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

