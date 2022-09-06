UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,657 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $206,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $487.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.