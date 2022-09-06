UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 369,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,309 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $517.45. 56,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,768. The company has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

