United Services Automobile Association Sells 3,287 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

