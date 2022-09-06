Unido EP (UDO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,432.00

Unido EP (UDO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $882,025.35 and approximately $47,432.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002481 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00869906 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016443 BTC.
About Unido EP
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.