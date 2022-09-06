UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Increased to €13.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Stock Performance

UNCRY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 243,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.