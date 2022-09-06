Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.70-$21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.1 %

ULTA stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.82. 982,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $478.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

